Labor’s new Murray-Darling Basin Plan deal entrenches water injustice for First Nations
By Grant Rigney, Indigenous Knowledge
Erin O'Donnell, Senior Lecturer, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Fred Hooper, Indigenous knowledge holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Lana D. Hartwig, Adjunct Research Fellow, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Once again, First Nations in the Murray-Darling Basin have been shortchanged in water reform and shortchanged in the water market. It’s time to listen and actually deliver tangible outcomes.
- Thursday, August 31, 2023