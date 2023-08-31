Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What a Labour government would mean for the right to roam

By Ben Mayfield, Lecturer in Law, Lancaster University
The Labour Party has promised to introduce a Scottish-style right to roam over the English and Welsh countryside if elected to government. How might that change your ability to enjoy the great outdoors and what lessons does Scotland offer?

The debate over public access to the British countryside received fresh publicity in 2023 after a landowner in Dartmoor, a moorland in the county of Devon in southwest England, brought a legal challenge to the rights of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who’s Vivek Ramaswamy? He's the Trump 2.0 candidate who’s making waves in the Republican primaries
~ Ukraine war: Australian-made cardboard drones used to attack Russian airfield show how innovation is key to modern warfare
~ Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer, as latecomers will struggle to access the grid
~ World Cup kiss: feminist progress is always met with backlash, but Spain's #MeToo moment shows things are changing
~ Ukraine recap: fallout from death of Yevgeny Prigozhin will be felt far beyond Moscow
~ COVID-19 vaccine boosters are the best defence: Older adults shouldn’t rely on previous infection for immunity
~ Zuranolone for postpartum depression: Hope, hype or both?
~ Afghanistan: Installing thousands of cameras risks creating total surveillance state
~ Bangladesh: Government must remove draconian provisions from the Draft Cyber Security Act
~ IMF Should Help Pakistan Uphold Right to Electricity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter