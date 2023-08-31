COVID-19 vaccine boosters are the best defence: Older adults shouldn’t rely on previous infection for immunity
By Dawn ME Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity, McMaster University
Andrew Costa, Associate Professor | Schlegel Chair in Clinical Epidemiology & Aging, McMaster University
We still have much to learn about many aspects of COVID-19 — including its lingering health effects and the mechanics of its endless mutations — but we do know one thing: we can’t let our guard down.
