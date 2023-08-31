Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF Should Help Pakistan Uphold Right to Electricity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest against the hikes in fuel prices and electricity billings, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 18, 2023.  © 2023 Akhtar Soomro/Reuters Widespread protests in Pakistan against a recent hike in electricity prices have gone on for a week. In some cities, the protests have turned violent. The price hike approved by the government has come as Pakistan faces one of the worst economic crises in its history, jeopardizing millions of people’s rights to health, food, and an adequate standard of living. Successive Pakistani governments have failed to reform the country’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who’s Vivek Ramaswamy? He's the Trump 2.0 candidate who’s making waves in the Republican primaries
~ What a Labour government would mean for the right to roam
~ Ukraine war: Australian-made cardboard drones used to attack Russian airfield show how innovation is key to modern warfare
~ Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer, as latecomers will struggle to access the grid
~ World Cup kiss: feminist progress is always met with backlash, but Spain's #MeToo moment shows things are changing
~ Ukraine recap: fallout from death of Yevgeny Prigozhin will be felt far beyond Moscow
~ COVID-19 vaccine boosters are the best defence: Older adults shouldn’t rely on previous infection for immunity
~ Zuranolone for postpartum depression: Hope, hype or both?
~ Afghanistan: Installing thousands of cameras risks creating total surveillance state
~ Bangladesh: Government must remove draconian provisions from the Draft Cyber Security Act
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter