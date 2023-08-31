Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A fruit fly has landed in your wine – is it OK to drink?

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
You pour a chilled glass of your favourite sauvignon blanc and are about to take a sip when a fruit fly lands in it. The fly is clearly dead. But given what you know about where flies hang out, you wonder if it’s safe to drink.

Despite their salubrious sounding name, fruit flies (Drosophila species), eat food that is decaying. They inhabit rubbish bins, compost heaps or any place where food is present, including drains. Rotting food is rich in germs, any of which a fly can pick up on their body and transfer to where it next lands.

These bacteriaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prioritizing disability employment in Azerbaijan
~ Lindokuhle Sobekwa's powerful personal journey as a photographer in South Africa
~ Special counsels, like the one leading the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, are intended to be independent − but they aren't entirely
~ RICO is often used to target the mob and cartels − but Trump and his associates aren't the first outside those worlds to face charges
~ Trans students benefit from gender-inclusive classrooms, research shows – and so do the other students and science itself
~ How to get federal disaster aid: FEMA is running out of money, but these strategies can help survivors of Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires get aid faster
~ Peruvian writers tell of a future rooted in the past and contemporary societal issues
~ Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story
~ Space junk in Earth orbit and on the Moon will increase with future missions − but nobody's in charge of cleaning it up
~ Ukraine war: the implications of Moscow moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter