Human Rights Observatory

Emergency contraception: here’s what you probably don’t know but should

By Cathryn Brown, Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, University of Central Lancashire
Things don’t always go to plan when it comes to sex. Sometimes condoms break (or are even forgotten altogether) and daily contraceptive pills can be missed. Whatever the reason, if you need to prevent an unplanned pregnancy you might decide to use emergency contraception.

There are three main options for emergency contraception: levonorgestrel tablets (known as Levonelle in the UK and Plan…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
