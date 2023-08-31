Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How our ancestors viewed the sky: new film explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

By Neil Rusch, Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
To the ǀXam and San people, being in the world as a person includes “the sky’s things” - an understanding of and deep connection with the cosmos.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prioritizing disability employment in Azerbaijan
~ Lindokuhle Sobekwa's powerful personal journey as a photographer in South Africa
~ Special counsels, like the one leading the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, are intended to be independent − but they aren't entirely
~ RICO is often used to target the mob and cartels − but Trump and his associates aren't the first outside those worlds to face charges
~ Trans students benefit from gender-inclusive classrooms, research shows – and so do the other students and science itself
~ How to get federal disaster aid: FEMA is running out of money, but these strategies can help survivors of Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires get aid faster
~ Peruvian writers tell of a future rooted in the past and contemporary societal issues
~ Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story
~ Space junk in Earth orbit and on the Moon will increase with future missions − but nobody's in charge of cleaning it up
~ Ukraine war: the implications of Moscow moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter