Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The philosopher Marc Augé defined our cities. Now it’s in our hands to make them homey

By Isabel Argüelles Rozada, Investigadora predoctoral en Filosofía, Universidad de Oviedo
The famous French anthropologist, world-renowned for his theory of non-places and his analyses of the “overmodern” city, died during the summer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mercedes-Benz's legal win over car dealers could transform the way new cars are sold in Australia
~ Menstrual leave, neurodiversity, chronic illnesses: what if workplaces adapted to our bodies?
~ Luis Rubiales: these seven tactics made his speech excusing his assault on Jenni Hermoso a textbook case in silencing women
~ Biological clocks: how does our body know that time goes by?
~ Grattan on Friday: It can be a battle to get information from the Albanese government
~ Saudi Arabia: Drop ‘ludicrous’ conviction and death sentence against man convicted over social media posts
~ Unsexy but vital: why warnings over grid reliability are really about building more transmission lines
~ China: Unrelenting Crimes Against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs
~ How audio erotica creates the intimate fantasy of a boyfriend experience, without needing a boyfriend
~ Kosovo: Authorities are failing domestic violence victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter