Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Drop ‘ludicrous’ conviction and death sentence against man convicted over social media posts

By Amnesty International
Saudi officials must quash the conviction and death sentence handed down by the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) on 9 July against 54-year-old retired teacher Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi solely for his peaceful online activity on Twitter and YouTube and immediately release him, Amnesty International said today.   Al-Ghamdi’s brother told Amnesty International that Mohammad was arrested on 11 June […] The post Saudi Arabia: Drop ‘ludicrous’ conviction and death sentence against man convicted over social media posts  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
