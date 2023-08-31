Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unsexy but vital: why warnings over grid reliability are really about building more transmission lines

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
Australia’s grid will likely get through this angry summer without falling to pieces. But our market operator is worried about the summers after that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Unrelenting Crimes Against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs
~ How audio erotica creates the intimate fantasy of a boyfriend experience, without needing a boyfriend
~ Kosovo: Authorities are failing domestic violence victims
~ China: Anniversary of UN’s damning Xinjiang report must be ‘wake-up call’ to action
~ Bipolar disorder isn't the same for everyone. So people should have more say in how they're treated
~ Access and attention: why serial killers like Lucy Letby often work in healthcare
~ How can I get better sleep on long-haul flights?
~ We studied more than 1,500 coastal ecosystems - they will drown if we let the world warm above 2℃
~ Medicare starts a long road to cutting prices for drugs, starting with 10 costing it $50.5 billion annually – a health policy analyst explains why negotiations are promising but will take years
~ Saskatchewan naming and pronoun policy: The best interests of children must guide provincial parental consent rules
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter