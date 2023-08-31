Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bipolar disorder isn't the same for everyone. So people should have more say in how they're treated

By Gordon Parker, Scientia Professor, UNSW Sydney
Michael Spoelma, PhD Student, UNSW Sydney
Psychiatrists rely on guidelines to prescribe medication for bipolar disorders. But beyond side-effects and clinical trials, ‘real-world’ effectiveness should be considered thoughtfully.The Conversation


© The Conversation
