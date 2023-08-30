Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need a new way to pay for aged care. But it can't shut out those on low incomes

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
In future, Australia will spend much more on aged care. This increased spending needs to be well planned, so access is protected and all older people – regardless of income – get the care they need.The Conversation


