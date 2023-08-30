Flood protection based on historical records is flawed – we need a risk model fit for climate change
By Xinyu Fu, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Rob Bell, Teaching Fellow, Environmental Planning Programme, University of Waikato
Silvia Serrao-Neumann, Associate Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
New or improved flood protection can give a false sense of security – the so-called ‘levee effect’. But climate change is unpredictable, meaning ‘residual risk’ always exists and must be planned for.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 30, 2023