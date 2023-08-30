Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flood protection based on historical records is flawed – we need a risk model fit for climate change

By Xinyu Fu, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Rob Bell, Teaching Fellow, Environmental Planning Programme, University of Waikato
Silvia Serrao-Neumann, Associate Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
New or improved flood protection can give a false sense of security – the so-called ‘levee effect’. But climate change is unpredictable, meaning ‘residual risk’ always exists and must be planned for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
