Human Rights Observatory

Spanish Women Players Spotlight Crisis of Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Spanish football federation president, Luis Rubiales talks to Queen Letizia of Spain on stage during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. © 2023 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images When Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales refused to step down after kissing Spanish football player and 2023 World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso without her consent, he instead justified his actions. In a speech to the general assembly of the Spanish Football Federation,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
