Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant workers facing the dangers of wildfires need support

By Eloy Rivas-Sánchez, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Athabasca University
Geneviève Tousignant, Master's Student, Interdisciplinary Studies, Athabasca University
Wildfires continue to burn across Canada, destroying hundreds of structures and displacing thousands of people. However, while many have been able to evacuate and receive help, migrant workers have been coping with the effects of the fires with relatively little support.

Temporary migrant workers in the Global North are already highly vulnerable to abuse in the workplace and hazardous working conditions. That vulnerability is often drastically increased in times of crisis.

StudiesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the United States will have to accept China's growing influence and strength
~ Mexico: Rights experts ‘outraged’ over attacks on women activists
~ Guterres calls for end to ‘atrocious crime’ of enforced disappearances
~ Kofi Ansah left Ghana to become a world famous fashion designer - how his return home boosted the industry
~ 'Motherhood is hard': young, HIV-positive mums in South Africa open up about regret and anger
~ 'Eco-friendly' straws contain potentially toxic chemicals – posing a threat to people and wildlife
~ Birth trauma is a growing problem — experiencing it myself revealed how few people understand it
~ 'When you get status the struggle doesn’t end': what it's like to be a new refugee in the UK
~ Ukraine war: after the shooting stops landmines will keep killing -- as we've seen in too many countries
~ India has landed on the Moon: here's what the political and economic gains are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter