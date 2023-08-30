Tolerance.ca
Guterres calls for end to ‘atrocious crime’ of enforced disappearances

UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked Wednesday’s International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance by condemning the “atrocious crime” and urging all Member States to hold those who perpetrate it accountable.


