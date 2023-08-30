Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: how does a tower crane go up and down?

By Kenneth Awinda, Senior Lecturer, School of Civil Engineering and Surveying, University of Portsmouth
How does a crane go up and down? – Spencer, aged four, UK

When you see the metal arms of a crane – known properly as a tower crane – against the skyline, you know a new building is going up in your city or town.

Many of the materials and machines on a big building site are too heavy for people to lift by themselves without getting hurt. Using a tower crane means that building materials can be lifted easily and quickly, even when something very tall is being built, such as a skyscraper.

Tower cranes are huge. They are transported to a building…The Conversation


Read complete article

