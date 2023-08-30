Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Rishi Sunak a lame duck? With MPs divided and rebelling, a sense of decline hangs heavy in the air

By Christopher Kirkland, Lecturer in Politics, York St John University
The notion of a lame duck leader is most commonly associated with the United States. The term refers to a president who will soon be succeeded in office – a situation that most commonly applies at the end of a second (and final) term, before the president has left office but after their successor as been chosen by the electorate.

Since US presidential elections are held in November but the new leader doesn’t assume office until the following January, there is a period in which the president can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kofi Ansah left Ghana to become a world famous fashion designer - how his return home boosted the industry
~ 'Motherhood is hard': young, HIV-positive mums in South Africa open up about regret and anger
~ 'Eco-friendly' straws contain potentially toxic chemicals – posing a threat to people and wildlife
~ Birth trauma is a growing problem — experiencing it myself revealed how few people understand it
~ 'When you get status the struggle doesn’t end': what it's like to be a new refugee in the UK
~ Ukraine war: after the shooting stops landmines will keep killing -- as we've seen in too many countries
~ India has landed on the Moon: here's what the political and economic gains are
~ Curious Kids: how does a tower crane go up and down?
~ 'Girl math' may not be smart financial advice, but it could help women feel more empowered with money
~ How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter