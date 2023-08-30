Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s election was a fight between men – women are sidelined in politics despite quotas

By Diana Højlund Madsen, Senior Gender Researcher, Nordic Africa Institute, Uppsala, Sweden, The Nordic Africa Institute
Shingirai Mtero, Postdoctoral Researcher, The Nordic Africa Institute
Zimbabwe’s 2023 harmonised elections have largely been depicted as a battle between the two “Big Men” – President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF and Nelson Chamisa of the leading opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).…The Conversation


© The Conversation
