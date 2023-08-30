Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“More than a million years of waiting and campaigning”: Families of the disappeared mark the International Day for the Disappeared in Beirut

By Amnesty International
Representatives of the families of people forcibly disappeared in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen gathered in Beirut today to demand that their governments uphold their rights to truth, justice and reparation, during an event organized by Amnesty International to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.    Across the Middle East, both state […] The post “More than a million years of waiting and campaigning”: Families of the disappeared mark the International Day for the Disappeared in Beirut  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Workers like it when their employers talk about diversity and inclusion
~ Iran's street art shows defiance, resistance and resilience
~ Giraffes range across diverse African habitats − we’re using GPS, satellites and statistics to track and protect them
~ 50 years after the Bunker Hill mine fire caused one of the largest lead-poisoning cases in US history, Idaho's Silver Valley is still at risk
~ Year-round school: Difference-maker or waste of time?
~ The federal government turns to local communities to help refugees settle into the US, but community-based programs bring both possibilities and challenges
~ Governors may make good presidents − unless they become 'imperial governors' like DeSantis
~ Many people think cannabis smoke is harmless − a physician explains how that belief can put people at risk
~ Gig economy workers set for new protections in Albanese government's legislation introduced next week
~ Zimbabwe’s election was a fight between men – women are sidelined in politics despite quotas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter