Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too many young people who've been in detention die prematurely. They deserve better

By Lucas Calais Ferreira, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Alex Brown, Professor of Indigenous Genomics, Australian National University
Stuart Kinner, Professor of Health Equity, Curtin University
Susan M Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health, The University of Melbourne
Young people in contact with the criminal justice system – be it under community-based orders or in youth detention – are among the most marginalised in our society. And the health and health-care disadvantage faced by these young people may be evident for years.

Our research found high levels of largely-preventable diseases and avoidable premature deaths for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
