As referendum set for October 14, 'yes' is behind and the poll trends are unfavourable

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
If the “yes” case is to win the October referendum, there will need to be sharp turn around in the polling trends to date.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
