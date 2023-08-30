Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the 'yes' campaign should embrace the politics of nationhood

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
It might sound like difficult terrain, but ideas of nationhood can be progressive as well as regressive, and could help bind Australians ahead of the Voice referendum.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago is used to heat, but not quite like this
~ How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
~ Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet
~ We can talk about a higher rate of GST in Australia, but it will never happen
~ Voice referendum: is the 'yes' or 'no' camp winning on social media, advertising spend and in the polls?
~ As referendum set for October 14, 'yes' is behind and the poll trends are unfavourable
~ Australians will vote in a referendum on October 14. What do you need to know?
~ The Voice to Parliament explained
~ A divided Australia will soon vote on the most significant referendum on Indigenous rights in 50 years
~ Australians to vote October 14 on the Voice, with Albanese urging people to support 'an idea'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter