Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taxing questions: is National glossing over the likely cost of administering its new ‘revenue measures'?

By Jonathan Barrett, Associate Professor in Commercial Law and Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The National Party’s tax package may be a middle-income vote winner, but it avoids the core problem of tax-free wealth. And how much the new system would cost to operate is far from clear.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago is used to heat, but not quite like this
~ How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
~ Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet
~ We can talk about a higher rate of GST in Australia, but it will never happen
~ Voice referendum: is the 'yes' or 'no' camp winning on social media, advertising spend and in the polls?
~ As referendum set for October 14, 'yes' is behind and the poll trends are unfavourable
~ Why the 'yes' campaign should embrace the politics of nationhood
~ Australians will vote in a referendum on October 14. What do you need to know?
~ The Voice to Parliament explained
~ A divided Australia will soon vote on the most significant referendum on Indigenous rights in 50 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter