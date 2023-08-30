How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
By Joseph Guhlin, Postdoctoral Researcher with Genomics Aotearoa, University of Otago
Peter Dearden, Professor and Director of Genomics Aotearoa, University of Otago
Kākāpō are prone to disease and infertility. Only intensive species management has saved the flightless parrots from extinction. Genome data now reveals the genetic reasons behind these problems.
