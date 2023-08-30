Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters flash the light of their mobile phones during a rally for freedom of speech and freedom for political prisoners in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 25, 2022. © 2022 Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images (Bishkek, August 30, 2023) – Kyrgyz authorities have filed a lawsuit to close down Kloop Media Public Foundation, a nonprofit body that runs an independent online news outlet in Kyrgyzstan, Human Rights Watch said today. The move continues a repressive trend against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan.  The lawsuit, for which Kloop was officially served…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
