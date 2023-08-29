Tolerance.ca
More work to do: how Chinese-Australians perceive coverage of themselves and China in Australian media

By Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Australian media have significantly increased their reporting on the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Chinese-Australian communities in the past few years.

But how fair is that coverage? The Lowy Institute asked 2,000 Australians exactly this question in 2022. In response, 61% said it was “fair and balanced”, while 10% of respondents said…The Conversation


