To boost Indigenous employment, we need to map job opportunities to skills and qualifications. Our new project does just that
By Claire Mason, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Haohui Chen, Senior Research Scientist, Data61
Louisa Warren, Executive Manager, Indigenous Engagement, CSIRO
More Australian employers are keen to employ Indigenous workers, but a large-scale analysis of job adverts shows a mismatch between demand for and supply of Indigenous talent.
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023