How do the 'yes' and 'no' cases stack up? Constitutional law experts take a look
By Gabrielle Appleby, Professor, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney
Paul Kildea, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Sean Brennan, Associate Professor in Law, UNSW Sydney
The “yes” and “no” cases have outlined their arguments to be sent out to Australian voters. Here, legal experts examine the claims by both sides to see if they stack up.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023