Flying under the radar: Australia's silent and growing competition crisis
By Dan Andrews, Visiting Fellow and Director – Micro heterogeneity and Macroeconomic Performance program, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Elyse Dwyer, Researcher, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
New research finds Australian industries are becoming concentrated with greater power to charge high prices. Unlike US firms, Australian firms are not required to report merger plans to authorities.
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023