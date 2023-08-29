Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TVO strike highlights the scourge of contract work in public service journalism

By Nicole Cohen, Associate Professor, Communication, University of Toronto
Although work in journalism has never been a safe bet, it’s now rife with deepening uncertainty. The TVO strike aimed at job security is a matter of public interest.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
