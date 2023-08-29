Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Ontario teachers, arbitration is no substitute for the right to strike

By Stephanie Ross, Associate Professor, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
Larry Savage, Professor, Labour Studies, Brock University
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) recently made headlines after reaching an agreement with the Ontario government to avoid the possibility of a strike in its current round of negotiations.

In short, the parties agreed to enter into binding interest arbitration to resolve any outstanding issues should they fail to reach a negotiated settlement by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Accident or medical, new research shows we need to treat conditions equally to get people back to work
~ To boost Indigenous employment, we need to map job opportunities to skills and qualifications. Our new project does just that
~ The charismatic, enigmatic Charmian Clift: a writer who lived the dream and confronted its consequences
~ How do the 'yes' and 'no' cases stack up? Constitutional law experts take a look
~ 'I tend to be very gentle': how teachers are navigating climate change in the classroom
~ Flying under the radar: Australia's silent and growing competition crisis
~ Sahara space rock 4.5 billion years old upends assumptions about the early Solar System
~ Pharmacists should be able to work with GPs to prescribe medicines for long-term conditions
~ Marching to Ottawa for neglected and murdered Indigenous men: One family’s fight for justice grows
~ TVO strike highlights the scourge of contract work in public service journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter