For Ontario teachers, arbitration is no substitute for the right to strike
By Stephanie Ross, Associate Professor, School of Labour Studies, McMaster University
Larry Savage, Professor, Labour Studies, Brock University
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) recently made headlines after reaching an agreement with the Ontario government to avoid the possibility of a strike in its current round of negotiations.
In short, the parties agreed to enter into binding interest arbitration to resolve any outstanding issues should they fail to reach a negotiated settlement by…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023