Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

X users will need protection after the 'block' feature is removed – here's why businesses are better than people at moderating negative comments

By Denitsa Dineva, Lecturer in Marketing and Strategy, Cardiff University
In a recent post, the owner of X, (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, announced his plans for the social media platform to remove its blocking feature, except for in direct messages.

Users are concerned that this change in the platform’s content moderation will lead to a rise in hostile and abusive content, leaving those on the platform unable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
