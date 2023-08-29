Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brics: African countries face opportunities and risks in alienating China or the US - an expert weighs in

By Christopher Isike, Director, African Centre for the Study of the United States, University of Pretoria
It would help African countries to have a common position on the Ukraine war. This should be based on its impact on food and energy security in the continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online criminality across SE Asia
~ A Mauritanian high school student faces the death penalty over blasphemy
~ Landlocked Ethiopia wants better sea access: a port deal with neighbours could benefit the region
~ South Africa's traditional medicines should be used in modern health care
~ Breastfeeding increased during the pandemic but what does that tell us about how to improve rates?
~ Women still feel like they aren't listened to when they give birth – here's what could help change things
~ When being a new mum feels overwhelming, here's some expert advice on what you need to know
~ Final Fantasy XIV fans fear the game's new colonial storyline – here’s why they don’t need to
~ Heartstopper: how this joyous teen show contrasts with my bitter memories of school life under homophobic law Section 28
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must investigate the disappearance and torture of political activist.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter