Breastfeeding increased during the pandemic but what does that tell us about how to improve rates?

By Hope Jones, Research Assistant at the National Centre for Population Health and Wellbeing Research, Swansea University
Sinead Brophy, Professor in Public Health Data Science, Swansea University
During the pandemic, there had been concerns from healthcare professionals that the restrictions placed on daily life would lead to a disruption in breastfeeding. But our new research shows that the number of women who continued to exclusively breastfeed for six months increased.

And in fact, women were 40% more likely to exclusively breastfeed for six months during COVID than they were before the pandemic or now, post-pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO)


