Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Idalia forecast to intensify over extremely warm Gulf waters, on track for Florida landfall as a dangerous storm

By Haiyan Jiang, Professor of Earth and Environment, Florida International University
A hurricane scientist explains the conflict between 2023’s abnormally high ocean heat and the storm-disrupting wind shear accompanying El Niño when it comes to hurricane intensification.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Blue Beetle is a solid first outing for the Latino superhero
~ Don’t look there: how politicians divert our attention from climate protesters' claims
~ How our female athletes feel forced to choose between a 'strong' or 'feminine' look
~ This course examines the dark realities behind your favorite children's stories
~ Machines can't always take the heat − two engineers explain the physics behind how heat waves threaten everything from cars to computers
~ Prescriptions for fruits and vegetables can improve the health of people with diabetes and other ailments, new study finds
~ How individual, ordinary Jews fought Nazi persecution − a new view of history
~ Quran burning in Sweden prompts debate on the fine line between freedom of expression and incitement of hatred
~ What can cities do to correct racism and help all communities live longer? It starts with city planning
~ With 'Goodbye Mary,' Molly Tuttle extends country music's lineage of reproductive rights songs to the post-Roe era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter