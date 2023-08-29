Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prescriptions for fruits and vegetables can improve the health of people with diabetes and other ailments, new study finds

By Kurt Hager, Instructor of Epidemiology, UMass Chan Medical School
Fang Fang Zhang, Professor of Epidemiology, Tufts University
The health of people with diabetes, hypertension and obesity improved when they could get free fruits and vegetables with a prescription from their doctors and other health professionals.

We found that these patients’ blood sugar levels, blood pressure and weight improved in our new study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

The improvements we saw in clinical outcomes could have a meaningful impact on overall health. For example, systolic blood pressure, or blood pressure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
