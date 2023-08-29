Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How a lethal fungus is shrinking living space for our frogs

By Geoffrey Heard, Research fellow, Australian National University and, The University of Queensland
Benjamin Scheele, Research Fellow in Ecology, Australian National University
Conrad Hoskin, Senior Lecturer, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
Jarrod Sopniewski, PhD student, The University of Western Australia
Jodi Rowley, Curator, Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Biology, Australian Museum, UNSW Sydney
Introduced species and diseases can drive native species into smaller environmental niches – and that could mean change to how we work to conserve them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
