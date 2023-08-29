Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions continue as a tool of government control and repression

By Amnesty International
In the new report, Life detained: Politically motivated arbitrary detentions continue in Venezuela Amnesty International denounces the Nicolás Maduro government’s persisting policy of repression and documents the cases of nine people arbitrarily detained under this policy. The organisation demands their immediate and unconditional release.   “The evidence shows that Nicolás Maduro’s government’s policy of repression and […] The post Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions continue as a tool of government control and repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
