Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Man Sentenced to Death for Tweets

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Muhammad al-Ghamdi © Private (Beirut) – A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death based solely on his Twitter, and YouTube activity, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities should quash the verdict, which is an escalation of the Saudi government’s crackdown on freedom of expression and peaceful political dissent in the country. On July 10, 2023, the Specialized Criminal Court, Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism tribunal, convicted Muhammad al-Ghamdi, 54, a retired Saudi teacher, of several criminal offenses related solely to his peaceful expression online. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With one exception, the Intergenerational Report is far less scary than you've heard
~ How a lethal fungus is shrinking living space for our frogs
~ Queensland is not only trampling the rights of children, it is setting a concerning legal precedent
~ Facts and figures: Politically motivated detentions in Venezuela
~ Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions continue as a tool of government control and repression
~ Finding a live brain worm is rare. 4 ways to protect yourself from more common parasites
~ To stop hoaxes on WhatsApp, Line and Telegram, fact-checking must go beyond social media
~ Natural hazards, a warming climate and new resource laws – why NZ needs geoscientists more than ever
~ New study highlights the brain trauma risks for young athletes
~ I think I have the flu. Should I ask my GP for antivirals?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter