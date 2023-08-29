New study highlights the brain trauma risks for young athletes
By Stephen Townsend, Lecturer, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Alan Pearce, Professor, College of Science, Health, Engineering, La Trobe University
Kathleen Bachynski, Assistant Professor, Public Health, Muhlenberg College
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is often assumed to be a disease which develops later in life, but a new study clearly shows it can start early in the brains of young athletes.
- Monday, August 28, 2023