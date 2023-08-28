Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is reshaping the workplace – but what does it mean for the health and well-being of workers?

By Arif Jetha, Associate professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
The rapid rate of AI adoption is putting workplaces at risk of overlooking its potentially adverse impacts, particularly those that could impact the health and well-being of workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
