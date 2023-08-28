Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A battlefield for ants? New study on ant warfare shows we could manipulate their fights

By Samuel Lymbery, Postdoctoral Fellow in Biosecurity, Murdoch University
Bruce Webber, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Raphael Didham, Professor of Ecology, The University of Western Australia
Humans are not the only animals that go to war. Ants do so too, and on a similarly catastrophic scale.

Battles play out daily – in human conflicts, among animals in nature, and across the virtual worlds of video games. How these battles progress depends on the combatants involved and what their battlefields are like.

In a new study published in PNAS today, we used mathematical models on video game simulations to test how battlefield…The Conversation


