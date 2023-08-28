Tolerance.ca
How can I tell if my child is ready to start school next year?

By Kate Highfield, Senior Lecturer, Deputy Head of School (ACT and regional NSW), Australian Catholic University
Victoria Minson, Lecturer and Bachelor of Early Childhood Education (Birth to Five Years) (Accelerated) Course Coordinator, Australian Catholic University
At this time of year many parents and carers are asking a familiar set of questions.

Should I send my child to school next year? Are they ready? Would it be better to hold them back?

These are complex questions. Here are some factors for parents to consider.

You need to be at school by the age 6


In Australia, primary and secondary school are compulsoryThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
