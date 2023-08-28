Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How old is the universe exactly? A new theory suggests that it's been around for twice as long as believed

By Rajendra Gupta, Adjunct professor, Physics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A new hypothesis suggests that the universe may be twice as old as we had believed. Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope provide new information on the rate of the universe’s expansion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia hits ‘new low’ with ban against discrediting army: Rights experts
~ Navigating the boundaries of free speech: Nigeria’s Twitter ban
~ DRC: rising Twirwaneho rebel group highlights the unending volatility of the country's east
~ Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for families - study calls for rethink of drug laws
~ Niger's coup weakens regional fight against Boko Haram: four reasons why
~ Sylvia Mdunyelwa, one of South Africa's great jazz vocalists, kept music traditions alive
~ Climate change threatens the rights of children. The UN just outlined the obligations states have to protect them
~ International ransomware gangs are evolving their techniques. The next generation of hackers will target weaknesses in cryptocurrencies
~ Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim? A biomedical engineer explains
~ Medication can help you make the most of therapy − a psychologist and neuroscientist explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter