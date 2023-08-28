Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for families - study calls for rethink of drug laws
By Gernot Klantschnig, Associate Professor in International Criminology, University of Bristol
Ediomo-Ubong Nelson, Africa research project coordinator, Global Drug Policy Observatory, Swansea University
Janet Ogundairo, PhD candidate and Research Fellow, University of Ibadan
Contrary to popular views, it was not just uneducated and socially deviant individuals who were engaged in cannabis farming or trade.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 28, 2023