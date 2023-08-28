Tolerance.ca
International ransomware gangs are evolving their techniques. The next generation of hackers will target weaknesses in cryptocurrencies

By Alpesh Bhudia, Doctoral Researcher in Cyber Security, Royal Holloway University of London
Anna Cartwright, Principal Lecturer in Accounting, Finance and Economics, Oxford Brookes University
Darren Hurley-Smith, Senior Lecturer in Information Security, Royal Holloway University of London
Edward Cartwright, Professor of Economics, De Montfort University
In May 2023, the Dallas City Government was hugely disrupted by a ransomware attack. Ransomware attacks are so-called because the hackers behind them encrypt vital data and demand a ransom in order to get the information decrypted.

The attack in Dallas put a halt to hearings, trials and jury duty, and the eventual closureThe Conversation


