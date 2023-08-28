Tolerance.ca
Reality and fantasy combine in Immaculate, Anna McGahan's award-winning debut novel

By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Some fairy tales tell the brutal truth, others offer the hope of a happy ending. Immaculate raises the possibility of both.The Conversation


