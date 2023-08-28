Think curbing overseas migration will end the housing crisis? It won't – and we can't afford to do it
By Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Aude Bernard, Senior Lecturer, Queensland Centre for Population Research, The University of Queensland
COVID-19 halted immigration and housing affordability got much worse. We’d feel the impacts of internal migration and undersupply of affordable housing even if we again blocked migrants from overseas.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 27, 2023