Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately release university student Khadijatul Kubra

By Amnesty International
Responding to the completion of one year of university student Khadijatul Kubra’s pre-trial detention under the draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) in Bangladesh, Nadia Rahman, Amnesty International’s Interim Deputy Regional Director for South Asia said: “The year-long incarceration and repeated denial of bail to Khadija is a travesty and flagrant violation of the right to […] The post Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately release university student Khadijatul Kubra appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
